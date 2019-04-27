Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 76.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

