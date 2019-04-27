Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Issues Earnings Results

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 160,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,899. The company has a market cap of $455.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Income & Growth has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Safety Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 118,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,036. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safety Income & Growth stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Safety Income & Growth worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

