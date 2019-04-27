Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Methanex (MEOH) Price Target to $70.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen lowered Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of MEOH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,711. Methanex has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,100,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $49,470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Methanex by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 254,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

