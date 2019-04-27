Roger S. Siboni Sells 9,351 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 9,351 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $935,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COUP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.30 and a beta of 1.85. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Coupa Software to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

