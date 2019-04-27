RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,648,000 after buying an additional 416,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,757,000 after buying an additional 658,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 844,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 536,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,871,000 after buying an additional 134,387 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

