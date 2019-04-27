RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

