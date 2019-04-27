RFG Advisory LLC Sells 253 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $182.23.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.62. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,734.86% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,895,496 shares of company stock worth $27,538,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

