RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

FAAR stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

