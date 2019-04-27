Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

