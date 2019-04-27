Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.66 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 926,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 879,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

