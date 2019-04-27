Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

BMRN stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.85 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $394,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,828,562.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,208. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 555,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

