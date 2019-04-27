Republic Services (RSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY19 guidance to $3.23-3.28 EPS.

RSG stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.68.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $813,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $437,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,581,097. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

