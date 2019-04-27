Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, COO Andrew J. Logue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

