Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter.
Shares of FRBK stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Republic First Bancorp news, COO Andrew J. Logue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
