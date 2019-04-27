Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.40.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 558,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,403,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,821.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.