RefToken Trading Down 16.7% This Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. RefToken has a total market cap of $356,076.00 and $0.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RefToken token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00009008 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, RefToken has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.83 or 0.09998354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019726 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (REF) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

