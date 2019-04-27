RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 40,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,855. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

