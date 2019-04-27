RDI Reit (RDI) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDI. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.67) on Wednesday. RDI Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.75 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of $485.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. RDI Reit’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.