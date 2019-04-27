Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/raytheon-rtn-shares-bought-by-northwest-bancshares-inc.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.