Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.93.

INE opened at C$14.23 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$166.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 339.81%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

