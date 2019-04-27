Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 7,451 Shares of Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $119,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.50 on Friday. Pro-Dex Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

