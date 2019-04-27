Ralph A. Matergia Acquires 1,340 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Ralph A. Matergia acquired 1,340 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,652.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,970.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Norwood Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

