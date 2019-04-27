Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,961. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $152.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 77,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

