Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,262,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 605,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

