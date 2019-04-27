Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

BWA opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $262,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,784 shares of company stock worth $1,230,456. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BorgWarner by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.