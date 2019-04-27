Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Decreased by Analyst

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $317.98 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 132.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

