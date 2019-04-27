Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Blucora Inc Issued By William Blair (BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCOR opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Blucora has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,822,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,785,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,785,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $38,937,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $20,132,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 7,267 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $242,499.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $295,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

