Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.