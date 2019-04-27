Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $86.79 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of SLG opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.65. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,130,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,065,000 after purchasing an additional 516,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,317,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,574,000 after purchasing an additional 749,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,769,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $230,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

