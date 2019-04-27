Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Imperial Capital (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.57 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of HA opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

