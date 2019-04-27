Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Cut by Analyst (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Average” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $150.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,343,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

