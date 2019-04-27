Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Lifted by Svb Leerink (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 15,334.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centene by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

