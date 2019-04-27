Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Boosted by Analyst (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE:CP opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $227.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.