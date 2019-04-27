Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

