Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE:TER opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $5,864,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 549.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 246,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 208,929 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,216,493.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,376.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,210. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.