Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Reduced by Imperial Capital

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBL. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

