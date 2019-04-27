Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Square, Inc. (SQ) Issued By Wedbush

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,577.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Square by 126.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 144,304 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 626,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Square by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $7,246,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,746 shares of company stock valued at $84,091,554. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.