Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ladder Capital Corp Issued By B. Riley (LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ladder Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 43.78 and a quick ratio of 43.78.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

