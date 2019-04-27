Puxin (NEW) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 998,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 157,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 191.04% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter.
About Puxin (NYSE:NEW)
Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.
