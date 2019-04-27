Puxin (NEW) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 998,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 157,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 191.04% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puxin by 3,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 831,310 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

