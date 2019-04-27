Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.5895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

