Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covia by 29.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Covia by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covia by 84.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covia by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Covia by 443.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 931,266 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covia in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of CVIA opened at $5.32 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. Covia’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

