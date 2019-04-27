Power Financial (PWF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Power Financial (TSE:PWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Financial from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of PWF stock opened at C$31.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Power Financial has a twelve month low of C$25.05 and a twelve month high of C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Financial will post 3.81000015240001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.456 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Power Financial’s payout ratio is 55.18%.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

