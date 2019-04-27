Powell Industries (POWL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.86

Headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,598. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

