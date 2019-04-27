PostCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,722.00 and $70.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00021899 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005389 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

