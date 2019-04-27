Pool Co. (POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $2,914,212.87 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 16,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $2,914,212.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POOL stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $135.79 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pool by 121.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 8.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

