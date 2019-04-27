Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,841 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 29th total of 47,332 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PLAG stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Planet Green has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

