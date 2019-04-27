Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.98 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

