Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,261,000 after buying an additional 211,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Huddleston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,800 shares of company stock worth $877,844. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

