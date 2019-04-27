Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 285 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/pioneer-trust-bank-n-a-or-acquires-285-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.