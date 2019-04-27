Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,287 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 851,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 263,019 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 482,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $55.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

