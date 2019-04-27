Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.77 ($28.80).

Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

